1 person seriously injured in Pennfield Township hit-and-run, suspect in custody

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Pennfield Township. Officials say it happened around 11:04 PM Saturday night on North Avenue near East Coolidge Avenue.

Witnesses say a silver vehicle was traveling northbound on North Avenue at high speeds, when the vehicle struck a person crossing the street. The driver didn't stop and immediately fled the scene. Deputies arrived to the scene to find a crowd gathered around the victim, a 33-year-old Battle Creek resident.

Shortly after witnesses gave the description of the suspect vehicle, Michigan State Police found one fitting the description in Battle Creek with damage on the front end. Authorities say the suspect, a 19-year-old man from Climax was taken into custody. He faces charges of Reckless driving, OWI and failure to stop at a personal injury accident.

