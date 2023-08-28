Little Caesars offering free delivery to celebrate the start of the NFL season

(WXYZ) — To celebrate the start of the NFL season, Little Caesars is offering free delivery and no fees.

The deal comes with the start of Little Caesars' second season as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

Fans can place orders through the Little Caesars app or online at LittleCaesars.com for a $0 delivery fee, no additional service or small order fees.

The promotion runs from Aug. 28 through Sept. 10.



“Little Caesars is the industry leader in value,” Little Caesars' Chief Marketing Officer Greg Hamilton said in a statement. “We’re always looking for new ways for our guests to save, and since delivery and the NFL go hand-in-hand, this is the perfect deal for football fans and pizza lovers alike. We are so excited to offer free delivery that we are starting the week before the first kickoff to the 2023 Season – so fans get a great deal before the games even begin.”