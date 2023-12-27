Lions fans basking in Christmas Eve win by marking NFC North Championship with memorable gear

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The last time the Detroit Lions won their division, the NFC North was known as the NFC Central and fans were tailgating in the parking lot of the Pontiac Silverdome.

But all of that changed on Christmas Eve.

"Sunday was insane," said Greg Every, owner of FanaticU stores in Garden City, Southgate and Detroit across from Ford Field.

Every has rolled the dice before on other teams by purchasing championship gear before a win. And this time, he purchased hundreds of pre-printed division championship hats ahead of the Lions victory against the Vikings because he was pretty confident that the team would pull it off.

"It wasn't the first time I've been wrong, but I felt pretty confident. When you're wrong, you're eating them," he chuckled.

Division championship hats were flying off the shelf Christmas Eve. Additional shipments of hats have arrived. Every said division championship shirts and hoodies could be available in their stores as early as Wednesday with a variety of items being on store shelves by the end of the week.

Some fans are going to FanaticU.com to place their orders now.

"I just got this today," Scott Dehnke said about his new Lions championship hat. "I'm excited to wear it. I'll probably be wearing it every day."

"We don't know when it's going to happen again," said Gary Everett, who has been a loyal Lions fans through the highs and lows. "We're enjoying every moment."

