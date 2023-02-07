Watch Now
Lieutenant Governor marking Black History Month with tour of Battle Creek museum

Posted at 7:07 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 07:07:09-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is scheduled to be in Battle Creek Tuesday afternoon to speak with Black community leaders and take in the history offered in the area.

Gilchrist will tour the Kimball House Museum, then hold a round table discussion on the impact of Black History Month and plans the current administration has made for the future.

The Kimball House Museum holds a large collection of artifacts and archival material on human rights activist Sojourner Truth who lived in Battle Creek during the last 3 decades of her life.

The round table is set to start at 1 p.m. and will include County and City Commissioners as well as local business leaders.

