Know the Law: Family-Provided Attendant care

Posted at 9:05 AM, May 15, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last summer, changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law went into effect, allowing consumers to choose varying levels of medical coverage on their insurance policy. This July, the third phase of major changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law will be going into effect.

One area that will be significantly impacted by these upcoming changes is a cap on reimbursement for family-provided attendant care. Attorney Tom Sinas explains what this will mean for auto accident victims and their families under the new law.

