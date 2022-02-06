Watch
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slur after video surfaces

Gregory Payan/AP
FILE - Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211. Spotify’s popular U.S. podcaster has apologized after a video compilation surfaced that showed him using racial slurs in clips of episodes over a 12-year span. In a video posted on his Instagram account on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Rogan who hosts a podcast called “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said his use of the slurs was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” ( AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Posted at 8:32 PM, Feb 05, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify’s popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan has apologized after a video compilation surfaced that showed him using a racial slur in clips of episodes over a 12-year span.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on Saturday, Rogan, who hosts a podcast called “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said his use of the slur was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” But he said the clips were "taken out of context.”

Rogan’s mea culpa comes after Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter India.Arie announced Thursday that she was pulling her music from Spotify, referencing Rogan’s racial slurs. She posted the video montage of Rogan’s clips on Instagram.

