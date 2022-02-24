Watch
James & Jennifer Crumbley, parents of suspected Oxford school shooter, to stand trial

School Shooting Michigan
This combo from photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
(WXYZ) — A judge ruled Thursday that James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, will stand trial.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were in the 52nd District Court Thursday for the second day of their preliminary examinations in front of District Court Judge Julie Nicholson.

The parents are being charged with involuntary manslaughter as prosecutors claim the two failed to intervene when their son showed signs of mental distress, including making disturbing drawings prior to the shooting.

The preliminary exams gave a glimpse into the lives of James and Jennifer Cumbley as witnesses talked about their marriage, day-to-day lives, work-life, and each parent's perceived relationship with Ethan.

Through multiple witness testimonies, the prosecution painted a picture of a couple focused on their horses, and at times dating outside their marriage, while their son battled disturbing and violent thoughts.

A detective working the case also pointed out their son’s social media posts seem to brag about the gun his parents allegedly bought for him. That same gun was used on November 30th to kill four of his classmates, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

