Jack White proposes, gets married during show at Masonic Temple

(WXYZ) — Jack White capped off his day that began with performing the national anthem at the Detroit Tigers game by proposing to his girlfriend and then getting married on stage at the Masonic Temple.

The proposal and wedding came near the end of the set, during a performance of Hotel Yorba. While singing, White proposed to Olivia Jean, whose band opened the show tonight. White does not allow cell phones at his shows, so no pictures from the wedding are on social media.

Once he finished the song, they went off stage and came back with family members. The wedding was then officiated by Third Man Record's co-founder Ben Swank.

Following the wedding, White carried his new wife off stage and then came back out to close the show with several songs, including the finisher 7 Nation Army.

This is White's third marriage. He was formally married to model and singer Karen Elson and his White Stripes bandmate Meg White.