Watch Now
NewsIn-DepthNo-Fault Auto Reform

Actions

Catastrophic crash victims entitled to coverage they had before reforms during appeal, says SCOMI

no fault appeals court decision
Scripps
no fault appeals court decision
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 12:48:17-04

LANSING, Mich. — In a ruling published Thursday, the Supreme Court of Michigan says it will hear the appeal by USAA and Citizens Insurance on no-fault reform laws, however says the companies must continue to cover victims of catastrophic crashes whose policies pre-date reforms until the appeal has been fully heard.

Survivors will be entitled to care, but as coverage was cut by 45%, many at-home care businesses had to close their doors due because patients couldn't afford their services.

Coverage for thousands of families was cut off when Michigan switched to a no-fault insurance model— a move that has been protested at length since before reforms were officially on the books.

You can find more on our coverage of this issue here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered