Catastrophic crash victims entitled to coverage they had before reforms during appeal, says SCOMI

LANSING, Mich. — In a ruling published Thursday, the Supreme Court of Michigan says it will hear the appeal by USAA and Citizens Insurance on no-fault reform laws, however says the companies must continue to cover victims of catastrophic crashes whose policies pre-date reforms until the appeal has been fully heard.

Survivors will be entitled to care, but as coverage was cut by 45%, many at-home care businesses had to close their doors due because patients couldn't afford their services.

Coverage for thousands of families was cut off when Michigan switched to a no-fault insurance model— a move that has been protested at length since before reforms were officially on the books.

