Hudsonville Ice Cream Owner Denny Ellens Dies at 70

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The West Michigan community is mourning the loss of Denny Ellens, longtime owner of Hudsonville Ice Cream, who passed away unexpectedly on February 7. He was 70 years old.

Ellens became owner of the well-known ice cream company in 2003 and continued to lead the business for two decades. In 2023, he appointed Tina Floyd as CEO while remaining owner and serving on the company’s board.

In a statement, Ellens’ family remembered him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who built his business on integrity, quality, and service to others. They said his impact on Hudsonville Ice Cream and the West Michigan community “will be felt for generations” and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

CEO Tina Floyd called Ellens “an incredible visionary leader” who led with humility and a strong sense of responsibility to both the company and its community. “He was admired by our team and an inspiration to so many who knew him. He will be greatly missed,” Floyd said.

No further details about his passing have been released.

