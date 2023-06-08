Homeowners say property was vandalized by angry contractor who worked on home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Back in March, Michael and Mark McNeal bought their dream home to celebrate their 27-year-long relationship. From brand-new appliances to fixtures, a lot was being done to renovate their perfect home. But yesterday around noon, they were hit with a nightmare.

"I'm still in disbelief that a person can have this kind of rage in them," said Michael McNeal, homeowner.

The couple hired several contractors for the home. Mike believes it was one of the contractors caught in this ring camera, entering the home and wreaking havoc.

"That's all we wanted him to do, finish the basement, and paint it, and this what he did, all this was on the wall, he cut all these wires, he cut wires behind you, God knows where they go to, we still finding stuff," Mike said.

And upstairs, the destruction continues with the couple's double oven smashed and wall hammered through. Even their brand new $2000 fridge was pounded with a hammer and spattered with black dye.

All of this, happened yesterday afternoon. The question is, what led to this moment?

Three weeks ago, the contractor in question was brought on board to finish the job for $5000 with a $3,000 advance.

The problem started when there were delays with no explanation.

"I asked for an invoice for all the things he is doing, and he said he would bring that, then when he came, he didn't have it," Mike said

But every time questions were brought up, Mike says the contractor would get irate.

"It was just ongoing, back in forth, me and him, so I just texted him. There was just no talking to this guy," Mike said.

Then, a couple of days ago, Mike noticed some damaged electrical cables. When this was brought to the contractor's attention, the contractor promised to fix them, but Mike says it all went downhill yesterday morning.

"There is also a cable upfront that goes to a light outside. We already told him my brother-in-law is upstairs, he is a licensed electrician. I said why don't we just take some money from the balance, which was a couple of thousand dollars left and that would be fine. He just became un-glued," Mike said.

A police investigation is underway, and an insurance claim has been filed for all the damage.

"I would say $20 grand at least, not to mention the time. Nobody should have to go through this. I'm still in disbelief," Mike said.

Southfield police said, currently no one is in custody in connection to the incident, but the allegations against the contractor is still being investigated. Based on the findings of the investigation, the evidence will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office to determine the charges.