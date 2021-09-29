Here's what to expect at Mom's Spaghetti, Eminem's restaurant opening in Detroit on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Mom's Spaghetti, the concept restaurant from Detroit rapper Eminem, is opening in Downtown Detroit on Wednesday night in a spot near the new Union Assembly.

Last week, commercials began to run teasing the opening of Mom's Spaghetti, and we're learning more about the restaurant now.

Located at 2131 Woodward Ave. between Union Assembly and The Fillmore, the restaurant will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg partnered with the Union Joints Restaurant group to create the permanent location.

It will offer spaghetti with or without meatballs, spaghetti with vegan meatballs and a "sghetti sandwich."

Mom's Spaghetti started with a pop-up at The Shelter in Detroit with the release of Eminem's album "Revival" in 2017. It also made random pop-ups at different live festivals.

Last year, Eminem partnered with Union Joints to deliver Mom's Spaghetti to frontline workers at eight hospitals in metro Detroit and those administering COVID-19 vaccines at the TCF Center.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Rosenburg said in a release.

On top of the restaurant, there will be a store upstairs called The Trailer where fans can get merchandise and more items from Eminem.

According to the partners, the location occupies a small bodega within Union Assembly. It was designed by Ann Stevenson. Food is served through a walk-up window in the alley with limited seating.

For more information on Mom’s Spaghetti, visit https://www.momsspaghetti.com/ or call (313) 888-8388.