Here's what to do if you see a downed power line & how far to stay back

(WXYZ) — The ice storm on Wednesday brought down power lines throughout the area and knocked out power to nearly 600,000 people.

As a safety precaution, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and always treat it like a live wire. Also, never use a portable generator inside of your home because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep generators outside and away from windows.

Here are some additional storm safety tips to follow:

