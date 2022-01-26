Here are tips to keep your vehicle functioning as arctic air moves into Michigan

(WXYZ) — As Arctic air moves into Michigan and the coldest air of the year is expected, AAA is reminding drivers of tips to keep their cars safe in the winter.

Extremely cold temperatures can hurt your vehicle's functionality, so AAA has seven different tips for drivers to keep their cars' well-being in order.

The tips are:

Battery – Have charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition. Gas – Keep tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up. Windshield washer fluid – Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze. Engine Coolant – Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline. Vehicle Storage – Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area. Car doors – Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame. Car Wash – Postpone until temps rise above freezing.

According to AAA, calls for dead batteries and other service-related issues across Michigan jump. So AAA recommends you travel with a cell phone and charger, stay in your vehicle, and only run it long enough to keep it warm.