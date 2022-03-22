Henry Ford Health System changes name and logo in brand 'evolution'

(WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health System has changed its name and unveiled a new logo in what the organization said is an "evolution" of its brand.

It will now be known as Henry Ford Health, dropping the word "system" which they said emphasizes the word "health."

“Given the collective challenges of the past two years, there has never been a more important time for Henry Ford Health to renew our promise to our communities,” Henry Ford Health President & CEO Wright Lassiter III said in a statement. “We want every life we touch – whether it’s a member of our team, a patient, member, or a community partner or neighbor – to know that we will be the dynamic partner and relentless advocate they need.”

The health organization also unveiled a new campaign called "I Am Henry" which they plan to use to showcase the mission and promise of Henry Ford Health, speaking with COVID-19 patients, nurse practitioners, surgeons and more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused all of us to challenge ourselves – to reimagine what healthcare can and should be for our communities,” Henry Ford Executive VP Heather Geisler added. “We discovered: We are Henry, and together, every day, we each have a role to play in the health of our community. What we’re unveiling today is the start of a new journey. So much more than a logo or tag line, it’s a public declaration of our brand promise and a powerful way to unify us. We are Henry, and together, every day, we define and redefine what Henry Ford Health is all about.”