Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce plans to merge

Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan have signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture, the latest merger between health systems in Michigan.

According to the health systems, Ascensions Southeast Michigan and Genesys healthcare facilities will join with Henry Ford's.

In June 2021, Beaumont Health merged with West Michigan-based Corewell Health, and their combined services are now called Corewell Health. In 2014, Beaumont merged with Botsford Health and Oakwood Health.

“Together we can expand healthcare services and deliver innovations in care – from prevention and early detection through the treatment of complex conditions – to more people and communities across our state, including those who are most vulnerable,” Henry Ford Health President and CEO Robert Riney said in a statement. “We share a deeply-rooted dedication to providing world-class healthcare that everyone deserves, regardless of geographic, demographic, or socioeconomic status.”

According to the companies, the combined organization would employ around 50,000 team members at more than 550 sites of care across the area.

Ascension's acute care hospitals included in the partnership include: Ascension Genesys Hospital; Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren and Madison Heights Campuses; Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi and Southfield Campuses; Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital; Ascension River District Hospital; and Ascension St. John Hospital, Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery. All of Henry Ford's acute care hospitals and other facilities, including Health Alliance Plan, will be included.

Ascension Michigan’s southwest and northern Michigan hospitals will be part of Ascension's national health ministry.

It's expected the expanded organization will be branded as Henry Ford Health and will remain headquartered in Detroit. It will be led by Riney.

They said they are in the process of submitting the agreement to state and regulatory agencies for review and expect the transaction to close by next summer.