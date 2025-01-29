FOX 17 Women's Health: New developments in cancer screening

It's a striking question: Do you want cancer?-- But one you must ask yourself when thinking about putting off screening for common cancers.

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Doctor Diana Bitner walks us through new developments in cancer screenings - a reminder that the best prevention is early detection.

