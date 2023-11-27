Group delivers letter asking for a ceasefire in Gaza to the home of Michigan Sen. Gary Peters

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Sunday, there was an interesting scene outside of Michigan Senator Gary Peters’ Bloomfield Hills home.

It all started when a group of Palestinian supporters gathered to hand deliver a letter to Sen. Peters.

“The letter just kind of lays out a chain of events between him, stating that he stands with Israel since October 7,” said Lexi Zeidan.

Social activist Lexi Zeidan has organized several rallies across metro Detroit.

But this one, Lexi says, is equally important as she expects more from the Michigan-based senator.

“We are asking him to call for a permanent ceasefire. We are asking him to engage in some sort of peacemaking deal to end the occupation in Palestine,” Zeidan said of the reason behind the letter.

“We have had community members reaching out to his office nonstop and so the next step for us is we’re gonna come to your house and let you know like we’re we’re gonna continue to call for these demands until you hear us and you listen to what we have to say,” she added.

Over 60 protesters were briefed about keeping the rally peaceful and what to expect once the cops arrived.

“This is not a game. You don’t give people… a chance to take their breath… then go back and get carpet-bombed.

Zeidan said peace looks like working “towards a situation or deal where the land goes back to the way it was and that people can live free. I mean this is a land where Christian, Muslim and Jew used to live in peace and harmony.”

Lexi and her friend tried delivering the letter as the other protesters voiced their concerns over loudspeakers.

7 Action News reached out to Sen. Peters’s office, but as of air time, we haven’t received a response.

In the meantime, Lexi says she along with other Palestinian supporters will continue to seek a permanent ceasefire and peace in the Middle East.