Governor Gretchen Whitmer sets 100% clean energy standard by 2040 for Michigan

(WXYZ) — Raising stakes in the plan to bring more sustainable, clean energy to our state, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new law to expedite the goal of achieving 100-percent sustainability in less than 20 years.

The governor says Michigan can deliver 100% clean energy by 2040. Yet, some business owners and experts say more questions remain over the job numbers and savings being promised.

Inside Detroit’s Eastern Market, Whitmer cheerfully announced the signing of new clean energy legislation, seven bills with a goal of making Michigan a healthier place fueled by sustainable energy.

"Lower household energy costs by $145 a year, improve reliability and create 160,000 good paying jobs," she said.

The new law includes plans to utilize 50% renewable energy by 2030, 60% by 2035 and 100% by 2040.

Cleaner air and water is being promised by also increasing the state’s cap on rooftop solar energy to 10% of each utility's peak load.

When asked how she planned to make 160,000 jobs a reality, she replied: "Listen, this investment is going to bring new solar work. It’ll empower land owners to make decisions of what they want to do with their property.”

Anthony Phoenix owns a candle and scent shop on 9 Mile in Ferndale.

We asked him about the governor also pledging this will create 160,000 new jobs and lower average annual household costs by roughly $145.

"It’ll create a lot of jobs, but are they sustainable jobs? You have infrastructure going in, repair and maintenance going forward, but your footprint shrinks," said Phoenix.

We also asked an energy expert at Oakland University and Republican State Senator Joe Bellino for their take on the new law, looking to add more solar, wind and battery technology.

"Renewable energy tends to be a technology that does not reduce cost per kilowatt hour for electricity, for instance," said Chris Kobus, a professor at Oakland University.

Sen. Bellino said "I don’t see it creating jobs at all.”

"They’ve already created a new department to retrain people when they lose their jobs," he added.

A public service commission is also tasked with monitoring climate impact and affordability, ensuring options are equitable for all as part of a larger climate plan.

"It’s better for the environment overall," said Phoenix.

Michigan’s goals also include becoming one of several states with improved energy storage, and better incentives for low income families.

