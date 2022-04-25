Watch
GM announces plans for electrified & fully-electric Corvette as early as next year

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - ]=This is a the logo on the rear of a 2016 Corvette on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 11, 2016. General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday, April 25, 2022 that the automaker will also offer a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 25, 2022
(WXYZ) — General Motors said an electric Corvette is coming in the near future, according to a tweet sent out on Monday morning.

GM President Mark Reuss made the announcement on CNBC before the tweet was sent from Chevrolet.

According to GM, an electrified version of the Corvette is expected by next year, with a fully-electric version of the Corvette coming in the future.

"It's coming very quick," Reuss said on CNBC.

GM CEO Mary Barra later tweeted, "Electrified Corvette. That’s it. That’s the tweet."

