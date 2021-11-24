'Give yourself plenty of time.' 400,000 expected to travel through DTW this holiday season

(WXYZ) — Around 400,000 people will be traveling through the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport this Thanksgiving and the TSA and Metro Airport are asking travelers to arrive early.

Lines are expected to be long. A sign that the travel industry is coming back.

"You're going to see a lot of changes," Federal Security Director of the State of Michigan Steve Lorincz said. "A lot of changes to keep our passengers safe."

From plastic barriers to robust cleaning at checkpoints, and on Monday, the federal employee vaccine mandate and compliance, Lorincz says in Michigan they have a high vaccination rate amongst their TSA employees and shouldn't cause delays because of staffing.

The TSA expects 20 million travelers across the country this holiday season and they're asking travelers to wear a mask.

Here are some travel tips when flying this season:



Arrive early

Pack smart (gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves should all go into a checked bag)

Don’t wrap gifts before traveling

Always pay the extra for trip insurance

Have a plan B if your flight get's canceled or delayed

"We have a lot of families traveling during thanksgiving to give yourself plenty of time," Lorincz said.