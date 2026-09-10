Gerald R. Ford International Airport announces upgrades to its parking reservation system

Gerald R. Ford International Airport announced it is upgrading it has upgraded its parking reservation system, using AeroParker.

According to airport officials, the new system went live in July and gives West Michigan travelers more parking options and great flexibility.

Under the new system, travelers can:

Reserve economy parking online for the first time, along with other parking options

Cancel reservations without fees, up to two hours before scheduled arrival

Book same-day parking with a reduced lead time of six hours

Create a free reservation account that pre-populates the booking form

“We consistently look for ways to improve the experience of our guests – from arrival to boarding their plane,” Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority Chief Commercial Officer Carlos Ruiz said. “This new parking system makes it easier and more flexible than ever to choose parking that fits our guests’ needs. AeroParker has been a great partner as we continue to deliver a modern, traveler-first experience at every step of the journey."

The airport, which also recently became the first in America to use a new self-service checked bag process, welcomed a record 4.3 million passengers last year.