Ford Airport will be first in America to use new self-service checked bag process

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) announced Wednesday major upgrades to its terminal following a $135 million investment, which includes a first-of-its-kind checked baggage handling system.

The Terminal Enhancement Project broke ground in April 2024 and expanded the terminal's west end. It also introduced a transformed ticketed experience, expanded passenger capabilities and the new baggage system.

"This is a transformational moment for the Ford International Airport and for West Michigan," GRR President and CEO Tory Richardson said in a statement. "As passenger demand continues to reach new heights, these enhancements ensure our airport remains a modern, efficient and welcoming gateway for the millions of travelers who rely on us each year."

The Consolidated Baggage Inspection System (CBIS) utilizes an Individual Carrier System (ICS) to create a single, integrated baggage screening network. It has the capability to process nearly 1,000 bags per hour when fully operational, an increase from the previous 600-bag-per-hour capacity.

The system uses RFID-enabled totes to transport checked luggage through the screening process, which improves tracking and reliability.

Last year, the airport once again surpassed its annual passenger record, with over 4.3 million guests flying through the airport in 2025. The rise in passengers flying through the airport is a trend carried over from 2024, when the airport surpassed 4 million visitors for the first time.

"The Terminal Enhancement Project reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience while preparing for the future growth of our region," said Dan Koorndyk, Chair of the Airport Authority Board. "These investments strengthen our ability to serve travelers, support our airline partners and contribute to the continued economic vitality of West Michigan."

Starting Sept. 9, guests traveling on American Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines will experience the new ticketing system. Additional airline partners are expected to transition to the new space next year.

The airport has also released an instructional video in an effort to help guests learn more about the process. There will also be more staff on hand.