Gas prices set another 2024 high in Michigan over the weekend

Gas prices in Michigan set another 2024 high this week before dropping slightly ahead of Monday morning's commute.

According to AAA Michigan, prices rose up to $3.57 per gallon on average on Saturday and then dropped one cent to $3.56 per gallon. That's up 11 cents from last week and 31 cents more than this time last month.

In metro Detroit, prices increased to an average of $3.48 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week. Meanwhile, averages in West Michigan are hovering just over $3.63 for regular (about 20¢ higher than last week).

Gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased, which pushed prices higher, according to the Energy Information Administration.

"Michigan drivers across the state continue to see higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit."

Grand Rapids ties with Lansing for the most expensive current average, while Metro Dertoir and Marquette are the least expensive.