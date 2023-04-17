Gas prices in Michigan set new 2023 high over the weekend

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are continuing to rise and set a new 2023 high, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices are an average of $3.71 per gallon, which is 9 cents more than last week and 22 cents more than this time last month. However, it's about 20 cents less than this time last year.

On Saturday, prices hit $3.72 per gallon, which is a new high for the year, according to AAA.

In metro Detroit, prices increased about 8 cents per gallon to $3.66, which is still 31 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports that data from the Energy Information Administration found that demand and gas stocks decreased, but higher oil prices have increased gas prices.

"Despite the slight decrease in demand, Michigan gas prices continue to increase, setting a new 2023-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit."

