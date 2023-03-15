Gabby Giffords to rally for gun control legislation in Michigan on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who is a gun control advocate and shooting survivor, will be in Michigan to rally for gun control legislation.

The rally is the latest following the shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13 that killed three students and injured five others. It was the second mass shooting at a school in Michigan in a year and a half.

In November 2021, a teenager opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students. He has since pleaded guilty to all charges.

Giffords, who was a congresswoman from Arizona, was shot in January 2011 outside of a grocery store at an event where her constituents could meet and speak with her. In all, 19 people were shot, including Giffords, and six people were killed, including a federal judge and a 9-year-old girl.

Giffords suffered a severe brain injury and eventually started Americans for Responsible Solutions, which joined with another organization to become Giffords – an organization dedicated to fighting gun violence.

During her stop in Michigan, Giffords will urge the state legislature to pass gun violence prevention legislation, and she'll be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and several other politicians.

Later, Giffords, Whitmer, former State Rep. Buzz Thomas and more will meet to have a discussion about gun violence prevention.

