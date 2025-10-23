Former Piston, Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups arrested by FBI for alleged illegal gambling, per reports

(WXYZ) — Former Piston and Hall of Fame point guard Chauncey Billups has been arrested by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling, according to reports from Pablo Torre with Pablo Torre Finds Out, ESPN's Shams Charania, and the Associated Press.

Earlier this morning, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was also arrested by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling. Per ABC News, the investigations into Billups and Rozier are separate. Reportedly, the Department of Justice plans to hold a 10 a.m. press conference in regards to arrests made in 'illegal sports betting and poker schemes'.

Malik Beasley, a sharp-shooting guard with the Pistons last season, was accused by the feds of betting on NBA games earlier this summer. He was reportedly no longer under investigation by the NBA as of late August, but per Torre, he may not be in the clear ahead of this pending DOJ announcement.

Billups led the Pistons to an NBA championship in 2004; he's a five-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA player. He has been the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers since the 2021-22 season.