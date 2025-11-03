Former FBI assistant director shares insight on recent FBI raids in Dearborn and Inkster

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The FBI conducted raids at multiple locations in Dearborn and Inkster on Friday, with Director Kash Patel announcing on social media that the agency had thwarted a potential terror attack planned for Halloween weekend in Michigan.

Federal agents raided homes on Horger and Middlepointe streets in Dearborn, along with another location in Inkster. Multiple people were arrested during the operations, which left local communities in shock.

Roberts explained that terrorism investigations are complex and time-consuming operations.

"Those cases tend to go on for a lengthy period of time, and they involve a lot of very sophisticated investigative techniques. A lot of it like technical coverage, maybe even informant usage, and things like that," Roberts said.

Holly Kemp, who lives near one of the raided homes in Dearborn, described the dramatic scene that unfolded Friday morning.

"My husband jumped of bed because he heard a bang sound and all of a sudden he heard bang, bang, bang so he thought it was a shotgun and he looked out the window and saw a bunch of cop lights," Kemp said.

At least two suspects were arrested, and three others were taken in for questioning. The individuals reportedly ranged in age from 16 to 20 years old.

A defense attorney for one of the suspects has stated there was never a plot to carry out a terror attack.

Roberts noted that having minors involved in the case could create additional legal complications.

"There really is no ability for the federal government to charge a minor, someone under the age of 18 years old. So that's why the JTTF that I mentioned before is so important because one of the partners, one of the state or local law enforcement partners, is likely gonna have to deal with charges in that case," Roberts said.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine the details of the alleged plot.

