Ford Pro partners to provide 30K EV charging ports for business fleets by 2030

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company’s commercial division, Ford Pro and Xcel Energy, a clean energy company, have partnered to deploy of 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports in Xcel Energy service locations throughout the U.S. by 2030.

The partnership, called 30x30 is part of Xcel Energy’s larger Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program to assist with EV adoption and increase charging infrastructure access to for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s territories.

“Ford Pro and Xcel Energy are pioneering a whole new way to scale EV charging infrastructure,” said Amanda Rome, Executive Vice President, Group President, Utilities & Chief Customer Officer at Xcel Energy. “Ford Pro is a trusted provider in fleet electrification, scaling charging infrastructure for fleets with smart vehicle, charging and software solutions. And Xcel Energy is a trusted advisor in transportation electrification, providing energy, infrastructure and innovative solutions for customers’ homes, businesses and EVs. Together, we are committed to making a real impact on the future of electrification in America.”

Beginning next year, 30x30 will be available through Xcel Energy’s EVSI program in Colorado and Wisconsin. Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas have been identified as states Xcel Energy will seek opportunities for expansion in following its 2024 launch.

The 30x30 collaboration is designed to simplify the process for businesses to obtain EV charging and support.

Xcel Energy will be responsible for charging infrastructure installation for business customers who qualify for and enroll in an approved EVSI program. Ford says most of the programs upfront costs will be offset by Xcel for qualifying business fleet customers. Ford Pro Charging equipment and post-installation customer service and support will be provided by Ford Pro.

