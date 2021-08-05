Ford offers buyouts in hopes to cut 1,000 salaried jobs

Ford Motor Company announced it has offered buyouts to some salaried employees in an effort to cut 1,000 salaried jobs.

According to the automaker, the buyouts are being offered to people in select skill teams.

"This action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations and deliver the Ford+ plan," the company said in a statement.

The plan is to re-shape the workforce, according to Ford, and are part of a multi-year process.

