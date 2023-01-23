Ford auctioning off first-ever 2024 Mustang GT for diabetes research

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company is sending the first-ever 2024 Mustang GT to auction with an effort to raise money to fight diabetes.

The automaker will auction off the all-new, seventh-generation 2024 Mustang GT with VIN 001 at the Barrett-Jackson annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on Jan. 28.

All sales proceeds from the auction will benefit JDRF, which is the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization.

“Ford has a long tradition of supporting charities through the Barrett-Jackson auction, and we’re proud to offer the all-new Mustang GT to support worthy causes like juvenile diabetes research,” said Mustang Marketing Manager Jim Owens. “This seventh generation is our most powerful Mustang GT yet, and the winning bidder will not only support a good cause but also become the owner of the first Mustang GT.”

This is the third generation of VIN 001 Mustang vehicles to be auctioned for charity. Previous versions included the Mustang Shelby GT500, Mustang Mach 1 and Mustang Bullitt.

The all-new 2024 Mustang GT comes with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine with 486 horsepower and 418-lb.-ft. of torque.