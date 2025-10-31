FBI stops 'potential terrorist attack,' arrests multiple suspects in Michigan, Kash Patel says

FBI Director Kash Patel said the department thwarted a "potential terrorist attack," arresting multiple suspects in Michigan.

Watch the latest information in the video below

FBI Director says potential terror attack in Michigan was stopped

According to Patel, the suspects were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend.

A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit office said agents in Michigan were in Dearborn and Inkster conducting law enforcement activities on Friday morning.

He said more details will be released in the future, and thanked the men and women of the FBI.

This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 31, 2025

On Friday morning, the Dearborn Police Department released the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

"The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning. We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time. For additional information or inquiries regarding the FBI’s operations, please contact the FBI at 313-965-5749 or De_Media@fbi.gov

The Dearborn Police Department remains committed to the safety and security of all who live, work and visit our city."

