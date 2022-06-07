Family seeks justice in killing of girl, 11, hit by stray bullet

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they’ve recovered several weapons during an ongoing investigation into the killing of an 11-year-old. However, Police Chief James White said investigators cannot associate any of the weapons with the killing of Saniyah Pugh at this time.

White said two people are in custody, including a minor and an adult. Monday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said it's reviewing the juvenile’s case for possible charges, but it has not yet received a warrant request from DPD for the adult suspect yet.

Lawanda Melton, Saniyah's grandmother, told 7 Action News she wants justice for Saniyah and an end to gunplay.

“A home used to be somewhere safe. School used to be somewhere safe. Nowadays, you’re not safe anywhere. No one’s safe,” she said.

Detroit police say a stray bullet hit Saniyah in the back as she lay alongside five other kids in Melton's home on Goulburn Street on the city’s east side. Melton said she tried everything she could to save Saniyah, but by the time first responders arrived, it was too late.

“It’s unbearable. I have a daughter who’s without her child now, who’s empty, looking in her eyes. It just looks like a empty soul. She had nothing left in her. She lost her best friend. She lost her daughter," Melton said.

Loved ones said Saniyah was active in gymnastics and cheer at George Washington Carver Academy. They remember her as an outgoing kid who loved to have fun.

“She was beautiful, smart, intelligent," her cousin Sherita Melton described.

Her aunt Mary Dabney said, “She liked TikTok and stuff like that. She danced a lot.”

As for what led up to the shooting, police confirm gun activity took place a block over on Waltham Street around the same time Saniyah was shot. However, they have not confirmed whether the two incidents are linked.

White said the investigation is moving rapidly.

“We were able to work a number of leads, get a number of search warrants up and we have one adult in custody and one juvenile in custody at this time," White explained.

"But the investigation is still very active, very open. We have recovered some additional evidence since we talked last night, or the night before last, and we’re getting more information still coming in right now," he added.

Melton said, “I could not wish this on my worst enemy."

Saniyah’s family started a GoFundMe page for burial expenses.

