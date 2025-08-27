Ex-girlfriend of Henry Ford Hospital shooting suspect speaks out about violence she faced

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A woman who dated Mario Green more than two decades ago is speaking out after he was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

KaTina McCleney says she felt uneasy after seeing Green's photo on the news following the shooting death of Latricia Green at her workplace last Friday.

"My heart felt like it dropped into my feet, cause I hadn't seen him since 2001," McCleney said.

McCleney says she and Mario Green dated briefly in 2001 when she was just 20 years old. They met while working together at a convenience store in Detroit. When she tried to end the relationship, she alleges Green began stalking her, following her, even leaving notes on her car.

"He followed me to a friend's house one day. And because it was a man, I guess that upset him. And that's what led to him chasing me down and making me get out of my car and putting a gun to my head because as he said, if I wasn't going to be with him, I wouldn't be with anybody," McCleney said. “I froze, I was scared, but I froze cause it was so weird, cause he had a lanyard on his neck with a picture of my child. And he is not my child’s father.”

McCleney says she filed a police report that day and obtained a restraining order against Green, which she says ended his harassment. However, Latricia Green wasn't as fortunate. Although she was granted a personal protection order in July by a judge, it was never served.

Family photo Latricia Green

"This never should've happened to me, her or anybody else, if a person wants to leave, they have that right to leave," McCleney said.

Jeni Hooper, Interim Executive Director at First Step, a domestic violence and sexual assault agency in Wayne County, says she's not surprised by the allegations that Green is a repeat offender.

"That is a pattern behavior. That is what we know about abuse. And in domestic violence, it is a patterns behavior," Hooper said.

Green was arraigned on Monday, along with an alleged accomplice who reportedly helped him hide during the citywide manhunt. Green pleaded not guilty to the charges.

WXYZ First Step Interim Executive Director, Jeni Hooper

McCleney says she is now speaking out to honor Latricia and raise awareness about domestic violence.

"I'll fight for you," McCleney said through tears when asked what she would tell Latricia if she could. "I go through these emotions every time I tell this story, but I know I have to tell it for her.”

