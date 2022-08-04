Eminem releasing tracklist for 2nd greatest hits album 'Curtain Call 2'

(WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Eminem announced the track list for his second album of greatest hits – "Curtain Call 2" which will be released on Aug. 5.
The album will be released through Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, and comes on the heels of his new single with Snoop Dogg called "From the D 2 the LBC."
Other people on the album include Beyonce, Pink, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and more.
That song will be the lead single from Curtain Call 2, which is the first greatest hits album since "Curtain Call" was released in 2005.
The tracklist is:
Disc 1
- Godzilla - ft. Juice Wrld
- Lucky You - ft. Joyner Lucas
- Lighters - Bad Meets Evil ft. Bruno Maars
- Gnat
- Cinderellaman
- Walk on Water - ft. Beyonce
- Rap God
- Love the Way You Live - ft. Rihanna
- Won't Back Down - ft. Pink
- Higher
- Berzerk
- Not Afraid
- From the D 2 the LBC - ft. Snoop Dogg
- Nowhere Fast - ft. Kehlani
- Fall
- Phenomenal
- Fast Lane - Bad Meets Evil
- You're Never Over
Disc 2
- 3 AM
- Space Bound
- Beautiful
- The Monster - ft. Rihanna
- Venom
- Crack a Bottle - ft. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent
- Is This Love ('09) - ft. 50 Cent
- River - ft. Ed Sheeran
- Survival
- Best Friend - Yelawolf ft. Eminem
- Darkness
- Kings Never Die - ft. Gwen Stefani
- No Love - ft. Lil Wayne
- Headlights - ft. Nate Ruess
- The King and I - ft. Ceelo Green
- Farewell
On top of the standard release, there will be a limited-edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl that can be purchased on Eminem.com.
Also included on the album will be "The King and I" which is a CeeLo Green-assisted song Eminem contributed to for the Elvis Presley biopic.
According to Interscope, there will be one additional previously unreleased track on the collection to go with his greatest hits.