WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers gather on Mackinac Island for the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Some of the biggest names in politics are back on Mackinac Island for the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be at the conference to discuss how the U.S. bipartisan infrastructure law is helping out in the state.

Wednesday, he'll meet with Governor Gretchen Whitmer for a press conference at 3:15 p.m. on how the infrastructure law is making investments in roads, bridges, and more.

You can watch the biggest events of the conference live below.

Main Stream:

Grand Pavilion Sessions:

Below is the schedule of events happening on Wednesday.

9 a.m. – Divided We Fall: Confronting the Perils of Polarization

Speaker: Van Jones , Host, CNN; Founder, Dream Corps

, Host, CNN; Founder, Dream Corps Panelists: Morela Hernandez , Ligia Ramirez de Reynolds Collegiate Professor of Public Policy, University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Elissa Slotkin , U.S. Representative (D-MI 8)

, Ligia Ramirez de Reynolds Collegiate Professor of Public Policy, University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, , U.S. Representative (D-MI 8) Moderator: Rip Rapson, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Kresge Foundation

9 a.m. – Meet the MEDC: A Conversation on Growing Michigan’s Talent Pipeline

Speakers: Susan Corbin, Director, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity

Kerry Ebersole Singh, Chief Talent Solutions and Engagement Officer

9:45 a.m. – Viewing and Conversation | Gradually, Then Suddenly: The Bankruptcy of Detroit

Speaker: Sam Katz, Director and Producer

10:30 a.m. – Advancing Equitable Workplace Strategies for Michigan’s Success

Panelists: Cheryl Bergman , Executive Director, Michigan Women’s Commission, Shana Lewis , Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Workforce Programs, Trinity Health, La June Montgomery Tabron , President and Chief Executive Officer, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

, Executive Director, Michigan Women’s Commission, , Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Workforce Programs, Trinity Health, , President and Chief Executive Officer, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Moderator: Candice Fortman, Executive Director, Outlier Media, Detroit

10:30 a.m. – The Vision of Youth: Engaging Gen Zin Future Building

Panelists: Mohammad Muntakim , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, Logan Newman , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, Jeremiah Steen , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council

, Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council, , Member, The Skillman Foundation’s Youth Council Moderator: Angelique Power, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Skillman Foundation

11 a.m. – Meet the MEDC: A Conversation on Michigan’s Journey to Economic Greatness

Speaker: Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Michigan Economic Development Corporation; President and Chair, Michigan Strategic Fund

11:45 a.m. – Conference Open

Speakers: Sandy K. Baruah, President and Chief Executive Officer, Detroit Regional Chamber, Arn Tellem, Vice Chairman, Pistons Sports and Entertainment; Chair, 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference

12:15 p.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Welcome

12:30 p.m. – Keynote Address: Ted Koppel

1:15 p.m. – Keynote Address: Pete Buttigieg

1:50 p.m. Keynote Address: Jon Meacham

2:30 p.m. – Michigan’s Congressional Leaders: Civility is a Priority for Progress

