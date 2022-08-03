Rep. Rashida Tlaib projected to win 12th Congressional District Primary, seeing third term

(WXYZ) — The Associated Press is projecting U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib to defeat three challengers to once again win the Democratic nomination for the 12th Congressional District.

Tlaib was challenged by three opponents, including Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey. The district is solidly Democratic, meaning Tlaib would win her third term in Congress.

The 46-year-old currently represents Michigan’s 13th district, but is moving to the 12th through redistricting.

She was first elected in 2018 and was the first Palestinian-American woman to be elected to Congress and one of the first of two Muslim women elected with Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

