Marlinga says he conceded to John James in race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District

(WXYZ) — Democrat Carl Marlinga confirms to 7 Action News that he has conceded to Republican John James in the race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

He said he offered his congratulations and had a private conversation with him. He tells 7 Action News he does not intend to pursue a recount.

The race has not yet officially been called. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday with 99% of the vote counted, James has a lead of just 1,601 votes.

James issued a statement a short time ago declaring victory in the race to represent the newly drawn district, which serves parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.

“Throughout this race people have shared their hardships and today they have spoken. They have chosen experienced leadership. Help is on the way,” James said. “I am humbled and grateful for the support and the trust of the people of Macomb County, Rochester and Rochester Hills. We will lower prices, protect our jobs and make our communities safer. I will not let you down!” said James in a statement.

James held his watch party in Shelby Township and will become the first Black Republican to represent Michigan in Congress.

James is a businessman, veteran and familiar face to Michigan politics, having run twice for the U.S. Senate. However, he came up short.

