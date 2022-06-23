Absentee ballots for August primary election now available

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office said Thursday that absentee ballots for the Tuesday, August 2 primary election are now available at local clerk offices.

Michiganders who already applied to vote absentee should get their ballots in the mail soon.

Local clerks already mailed applications to voters on the permanent absentee list, while some clerks plan to mail applications to all registered voters in their jurisdiction.

“Voters have numerous secure options for how to cast their ballots this August. Whether they choose to vote from home, by mail, via secure drop box, in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk office or at their polling location on Election Day, Michigan voters can be confident their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Whether voters did or did not receive applications in the mail, they still can apply to vote absentee on the state’s website. The website also lets you track your absentee application, along with the mailing of your ballot.

Voters who want to request and submit their absentee ballot in person can do so now at their local city or township clerk offices.

As of Thursday, absentee ballots are available at local clerk offices throughout the state, except for in Genesee County. The SOS says staff vacancies led to the county clerk’s office failing to prepare and print the ballots in time to have them in local clerk offices by Thursday.

