Absentee ballot applications now available in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders now can apply to vote absentee in the November 8 general election, the state said Thursday.

All registered voters in the state of Michigan are eligible to vote absentee.

To do so, you can apply online or print an application form from the site and mail, email or hand deliver it to your local clerk.

Click here to find your clerk’s contact information.

Voters with disabilities can apply online for an accessible electronic absentee voter ballot at Michigan.gov/AccessibleBallot. Voters can complete the accessible ballot electronically, print it and return it to their clerk.

“Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters have made it clear they want options for how and when to cast their ballot by choosing to do so absentee in record numbers. No matter what secure method they choose, whether voting by mail, local drop box or at their clerk’s office, Michiganders can be confident their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard.”



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Clerks will start mailing absentee voter ballots, which also will be available for early, in-person voting in clerk’s offices, by September 29.

To find out when the clerk received your absentee ballot request, when they mailed out the ballot and when they received it back, click here.

