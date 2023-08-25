EF-1 tornado touched down in Livingston County, NWS confirms

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday in Livingston County, just outside of Fowlerville.

According to a preliminary report from the NWS, the EF-1 tornado touched down about four miles west-southwest of Fowlerville around 9:41 p.m.

The tornado had winds of up to 90 mph and entered Livingston County near the West Branch Red Cedar River and crossed Wallace Rd.

Then, the tornado tracked close to the river, through Cedar Road and reached close to North Nicholson Rd. near I-96.

The NWS said they are still surveying and more details will be released later.

One person was killed and several people were severely injured as more than 25 vehicles were damaged along I-96, according to the Ingham County Emergency Management.

At least five people have died across Michigan due to the severe storms on Thursday.