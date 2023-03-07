DTW ranked as the best airport in North America for customer experience

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) was named one of the best airports in the United States, according to the 2022 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards.

According to DTW, the airport received the ASQ award for Best Airport of 25 to 40 million passengers in North America, and it's one of the highest honors in the aviation industry.

“Our entire team at Detroit Metropolitan Airport is responsible for DTW receiving this honor, our third ASQ Award since 2018,” Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a statement “We’ve listened to customer feedback and developed action plans for improvement. Everyone played a role, including our Airport Authority staff, airlines, janitorial staff, Customs & Border Protection, TSA, concessionaires, and more. It’s encouraging to know our customers have noticed our efforts. We are grateful and remain dedicated to exceeding expectations at DTW.”

According to the ASQ Awards, customers rated DTW high for wait times at security checkpoints and border/passport control areas and the courtesy of the staff in those locations. They also said the increased and improved signage throughout the airport made things better, it was very clean and others.

“Putting the traveler at the center is more important than ever, and it is the way forward,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “We are proud of the team at Detroit Metropolitan Airport for winning the Airport Service Quality Award. This shows that the whole airport community has come together to put the passenger first.”

DTW has previously been recognized as the best in North America in 2020 and 2018.

Detroit Metro Airport is one of the largest in the country with two terminals – the McNamara Terminal, which opened in 2002 and is the home to Delta, which has a hub in Detroit, and the new North Terminal, which opened in 2008 and was recently renamed the Evans Terminal in honor of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Each day, more than 1,100 flights fly in and out of Detroit Metro Airport to four continents, and it sees more than 36 million passengers per year.

Over the past few years, the terminals have gone through updates to add new restaurants and shopping destinations, with a major focus on local products.

Most recently, the airport has had expanded service from a variety of airlines, including WestJet bringing flights from Canada to DTW, Frontier adding nonstop service from Detroit to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and in May, IcelandAir will add nonstop flights between Detroit and Reykavik, Iceland.

Those flights will start May 18, 2023 with four nonstop flights between DTW and KEf through Oct. 30, 2023.

Flights will leave at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX. The flight will then depart Iceland for Detroit at 5 p.m. on the same day and arrive back in Detroit at 6:25 p.m.

The flight is about six hours and people can get connections at Keflavik International Airport to more than 25 destinations in Iceland.