DTW among the best airports for food in the US, magazine says

(WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport is getting some more national recognition, this time for its food and drink selection.

According to Food and Wine Magazine, the airport is ranked 10th in the U.S. for the top 10 best U.S. airports for food.

"Detroit has balanced its restaurant roster to cater to travelers on all schedules: quick bites, a cup of coffee while making a mad dash to a gate, or a lingering meal to fill a couple of hours," the magazine writes.

There's a blend of local and national restaurants at the airport including Atwater Brewery, Leo's Coney Island or National Coney Island.

Coming in at No. 1 was San Francisco International Airport, followed by Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta.

The entire top 10 is below

