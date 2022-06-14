Digital license plates go on sale in Michigan but are they the future?

(WXYZ) — Digital license plates are now on sale in Michigan after the state department approved their use last week.

Last week, Michigan became the 3rd state after California and Arizona to give drivers the option of sporting a digital license plate or Rplates by the manufacturer Reviver.

The California-based company, says so far more than 275 Rplates have been registered in the state and about 200 of those are in southeast Michigan alone.

The company’s founder Neville Boston says traditional metal plates will not only be replaced but smart features will make a difference.

"You can put Amber Alert or Silver Alerts on it or climate weather alerts, you can do tolling and parking throughout," said Neville Boston, Founder & CSO, Reviver.

Controlled through smartphones, R plates also have GPS features that can be turned on or off by the owner.

23-year-old Jacob Schmitz likes the idea but feels the system can be manipulated.

"If people could hack it digitally, could they put fake tags on it? And stuff like that, that would be my worry, or could they block it out, so if they do criminal activity could so you can't catch the plate," said Jacob Schmitz, Michigan driver.

"They have the same kind of encryption actually better encryption than an online banking session. So today they haven’t been hacked, not saying there isn't a possibility that some way in the future, but we continue to stress the system so that they can operate in the manner they need to," said Neville Boston, Founder & CSO, Reviver.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief, Jarrod Hart too sees the benefits of Rplates but is concerned about counterfeits.

"As these become more popular, is there is going to be an opportunity to stick an electronic, very realistic looking digital license plates in the back of their vehicle," said Chief Jarrod Hart, Dearborn Heights Police Department.

In Dearborn Heights, this year alone, 66 vehicle thefts were reported, and 6 number plates were stolen. But Neville says unique watermarks and dynamic security keys protect Rplates from being duplicated, and even being stolen.

"Because as soon as go to remove the plate, within seconds you will have a detach message on the plate, and then you will have information go to the owner of the plate both by email and text," said Neville Boston, Founder & CSO, Reviver.

As for the cost, a battery-powered, self-installed model will set you back $19.95 per month, while the hardwired model that is installed professionally is available for $24.95 a month. That’s on top of the yearly state vehicle registration fee.

Most folks say RPlates are a novelty and will wait to see more feedback before making the switch. Meanwhile, Neville says digital is the future, and technology enthusiasts will be the first to try it followed by the rest. To find out more about digital plates head over to www.reviver.com