Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown trades touchdowns for toppings in pizza showdown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown stepped away from Ford Field and into the kitchen Tuesday, competing in a first-of-its-kind pizza-making challenge at Little Caesars World Headquarters.

I was at the event where St. Brown put his culinary skills to the test alongside Little Caesars CEO Dan Scrivano and 12-year-old Detroit Prep student Dean Cole in a two-minute pizza-making showdown.

"I've never made a pizza in my life. That was my first time ever making a pizza," St. Brown said.

The competition took place inside Little Caesars World Headquarters, where the building showcased the pizza company's history while highlighting creativity. The event focused on pizza pride and community, with challenges testing speed, skill and taste.

"It looks a lot easier than it really is," St. Brown said.

Each round tested the competitors' speed and precision as fans of pizza and football watched from just feet away. St. Brown found similarities between the kitchen competition and his performance on the field.

"You know, there's a clock involved, so I am trying to beat the person next to me. Competing, but while you're competing still trying to be precise and accurate, so I mean, it's the same on the field," St. Brown said.

Dean, a seventh grader, won the pizza-making competition and said the experience was memorable.

"It was exciting because this is the first time I've met a celebrity athlete," Dean said. "It was just really fun spending time and making pizza with him."

Dean said he learned valuable lessons from the Little Caesars Pizza! Pizza! Showdown.

"What I learned was to have perseverance with everything that you do. Just try your best, like do everything to the best of your ability," Dean said.

When the clock ran out and the ovens cooled down, one thing was clear: Detroit knows how to bring competition to the kitchen.

