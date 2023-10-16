Detroit casino workers prepare to strike as contract set to expire on Monday

DOWNTOWN DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Workers from all three casinos in Detroit could be walking out their jobs and heading to the picket line.

The only thing that could stop this from happening is if the workers strike a deal with the casinos by late Monday night.

“No one wants to be on strike but that’s what we have to do to get what we are worth,” said Shataya Thompson.

Thompson has worked as a valet cashier at Motor City Casino for 14 years. She says maintaining healthcare is the number one thing she is fighting for when it comes to negotiations with the casinos.

“During the pandemic, my son was in the NICU for 203 days so for them to try and take away my healthcare or even make me pay even more into my healthcare is unbelievable,” Thompson said.

The Detroit Casino Council represents Thompson and 3,700 other casino workers across five unions in the three casinos. If a deal is not reached by 11:59 p.m. Monday night, workers will be leaving their jobs at MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greek Town and Motor City Casino.

“Honestly with what they’re offering, I don’t see us reaching a deal and I think the companies mindset is not where the members mindset is,” said Terri Sykes. “The companies want to continue to pay the minimum of wages.”

Sykes is a dealer at Motor City. She says there hasn’t been much progress made at the negotiation table. In addition to maintaining healthcare, some of the other things casino workers have asked for include higher wages and an increase in their 401ks.

“We just want to be appreciated and share some of that wealth… we helped you get it, we went through COVID with you guys so pay us back a little bit,” Sykes said.

In response to inquiries out to the three casinos in regards to the looming strike, A spokesperson for Motor City Casino sent this statement that reads:

"We are committed to continuing our dialogue with union leadership and member representatives. We respect the negotiation process and recognize that we are all committed to a contract that is fair to our employees and allows our company to remain competitive in our industry."

The other two casinos have not gotten back yet. Union leaders will be back at the negotiation table with the three casinos at 10 a.m. on Monday.

