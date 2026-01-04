Detroit Auto Show officials celebrate Route 66 centennial with road trip

(WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show officials are helping celebrate a major milestone for Route 66 — one of America's oldest and longest highways.

It’s the 100th anniversary for the "Mother Road" which stretches from California to Chicago.

Auto show chairman Todd Szott and executive director Sam Klemet are riding in a convoy of nine classic cars over a nine-day stretch. They started in Santa Monica on Saturday and will arrive in Chicago on January 12th. They'll then head to the Motor City.

The event, called the Drive Home VII: Route 66 – A Century of Adventure, is a partnership among the Detroit Auto Show, America’s Automotive Trust, and the National Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Klemet told the Scripps News Group, “To have something that extends from all the way on the west coast in Santa Monica to Detroit, makes a ton of sense because the automotive story is a national story but it’s grounded in Detroit."

"So, we figured that any drive that goes across the country should be anchored in the city of Detroit and it was a perfect partnership between the two groups," he added.

Szott said, “We bring these cars around to a couple different venues so far today and just the crowds that kind of form naturally when they see these old school Detroit muscle cars and other classic cars that were born in Detroit... it’s just been a really great time and really a fun thing to see.”

You can join in one the fun. The Route 66 Centennial Exhibit and the legendary cars in this commemorative event are coming the Detroit Auto Show, starting January 14th through the 25th. Tickets are available here.