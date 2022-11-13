Detroit activists rally for a mental health response team in light of 2 officer involved shootings in 1 month

DETROIT — Detroit activists gathered on Saturday to call for change after Detroit police shot and killed two people in the last month during mental health crisis calls.

Thursday, Detroit police shot and killed a 27-year-old mother of two during a mental health crisis.

On October 2, Detroit police shot and killed a 20-year-old man during a mental health crisis.

Detroit Police Chief James White says Thursday's shooting is under investigation and "there will be strict accountability if the policy was violated."

However protestors Saturday afternoon at Adams Butzel Complex in Detroit said that's not enough.

Organizer of the protest and activist for mental health, Alexandria Hughes said, "We’re trying to get Detroit City Government’s attention. I know what it’s like to respond to someone that is experiencing distress, the response should signal care, and a gun does not signal care."

At the protest-rally people shared their stories of struggling with mental health.

The CDC reports that more than 50% of people will be diagnosed with a mental health illness at some point in their life and protestors say when you're in that head-space, a police officer is not the person for the job.

Tristan Taylor, organizer and co-founder of Detroit Will Breathe said; "One thing that should be made clear is that when you’re in a state where you don’t have a grasp on reality, the last thing that is comforting to you is someone with a gun, and the research says it."

Currently the Detroit Police Department partners with the Detroit-Wayne Crisis Intervention Team for crisis intervention training.

In Detroit's 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 12th precincts, and downtown services, a co-response vehicle consisting of two CIT-trained officers and a behavioral health specialist respond to non-violent mental health calls.

Protestors Saturday said it's not working and they want a third party mental health response team not affiliated with DPD.

"Seeing that we have covid relief funding, and a lot of it has not been used yet, that would be a perfect thing for it," said Hughes.

Hughes pointed to the STAR program in Denver and the Cahoots program in Oregon as blue-prints for an alternative 911 response program for those experiencing mental health, poverty, and more.

The STAR program is partially funded by the City of Denver, the Cahoots program is funded by their local police department.

According to DPD data, Detroit police officers this year are responding to an average of 64 mental health runs per-day, more than three times as many mental health related 911 calls as they did in 2020.

Police departments across the country are also reporting an up-tick.

Taylor said, "We want mental health services for our community."

Hughes commented, "It needs to change. You can not have police responding to those with mental disabilities or mental distress, it does not work."