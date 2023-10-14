Day of Solidarity: UAW workers burnt out, but hopeful one month into strike

WAYNE, Mich. — It has officially been one month since the first United Auto Workers walked out of the Ford Wayne Assembly Plant - one month of continuous negotiations, more layoff and still no deal. However, the workers at UAW Local 900 say they are not giving up their fight.

“I think everyone’s ready to fight one more day to get that deal," UAW Local 900 Vice President Mike Smith said.

Smith has had to help his union members deal with the low $500 dollar per week pay and uncertainty for 30 days. Even though the union remains motivated, they admit it hasn't been easy.

"It worries me," Smith said. "It worries me that the company is not taking this seriously. Our members are starting to get burned out, they’re starting to have financial problems and we want to go back to work. We just want our fair share.”

Ford announced an additional 550 layoffs that will go into effect Monday at four Michigan facilities, one Illinois facility and one Ohio facility, bringing the total to 2,480 workers Ford laid off as a direct result of the strike.

"It breaks my heart because now we have other members out there that will be struggling and will need assistance," Smith said.

Smith says local organizations and fire departments have been donating food and supplies to members. On Saturday they noticed donations tick up since Fain announced a Day of Solidarity and called on the community to come support striking workers.

“They need that support, they need to see that people all over the country is with us," UAW Local 900 Recording Secretary Judith Reynolds said.

Fain is also changing strategy, and will not be waiting until his usual Friday Facebook lives to announce additional plants to walk out and strike, making things that much more unpredictable one month in.