Dates announced for Bad Bunny's 'Most Wanted Tour' with Apr. 6 show at LCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Recording artist Bad Bunny has announced dates for the highly anticipated 2024 Most Wanted Tour — including a stop in Detroit on April 6 at 8:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

"After becoming the top touring artist in 2022, the 3x Grammy® winner took a break from the stages in 2023 with exceptions like Coachella, the Grammy® awards, and the Latin Billboard Awards. Promising to bring fans an unparalleled spectacle in 2024, the Most Wanted Tour will give attendees a more intimate experience than his previous tour and give life to his latest studio production with the legendary and high-energy stage presence he’s known for. With unprecedented success that has taken the world by storm, Bad Bunny's tour is expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year," said Live Nation.

During the 31-city tour, Bad Bunny will be joined by Arcángel, Bryant Meyers, Feid, La Paciencia, Mag, Mora, Ñengo Flow, Tainy and Young Miko.

"The 31-city North America arena tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, with multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando and more before wrapping up with three consecutive performances at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. In addition to Miami, the tour will feature three shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. An experience curated for day-one fans, Most Wanted Tour will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star's trap roots, so parental discretion is advised," Live Nation said.

Open now until October 23 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern, registration is strongly encouraged ahead of tickets going on sale. Randomly selected codes will be sent to registrants once registration closes to grant access to purchase tickets on October 25.

To register for access to Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour tickets, click here.